9-Year-Old Girl Ran Over by BMTC Bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A bus belonging to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Saturday ran over a 9-year-old girl identified as Bhuvana, a resident of Bhovipalya of Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru city.

The girl was returning home after attending tuition walking on the road along with her friends when a BMTC bus knocked her down and ran over leading to her death on the spot. The incident took place under Rajajinagar traffic police station. The deceased Bhuvana was a student of Panchajanya Vidyapeeta.

Sources said the girl was returning from school and a BMTC bus knocked her down and ran over while she was crossing the road. The bus driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident.

In another incident in Bengaluru city, a BMTC bus collided with multiple vehicles near gate number 9 of Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is said the bus driver rammed into vehicles after suffering from epileptic attack. The driver was detained by the police. It is said BMTC bus dashed against 9 vehicles leading to their damages. Cubbon Park traffic police made the spot inspection.