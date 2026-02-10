80-90 MLAs seek CM Chance for DK Shivakumar: Congress MLA

Ramanagara: Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain said at least 80 party MLAs have proposed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s name to the high command for the chief minister’s post.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain criticised Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for repeatedly making statements supporting his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He urged him to maintain discipline and avoid embarrassing the party leadership.

He said the matter has been left to the party high command and added that many legislators want Shivakumar to be given a chance during the current tenure. According to him, leaders should avoid making statements that create confusion.

Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi also expressed support for Shivakumar, saying he hoped the Deputy Chief Minister would become CM soon in this term.

Last week, Yathindra Siddaramaiah reportedly stated that the party leadership had allowed Siddaramaiah to continue as chief minister for the full term. Responding to this, Shivakumar said he respected the remark and joked that Yathindra appeared to be speaking as if he were the high command.

The leadership contest in the Karnataka Congress intensified after the government completed half of its five-year term in November 2025. Apart from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also considered a contender for the top post.