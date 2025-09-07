8-Year-Old Boy's Forehead Bangs To Iron Beam, Escapes Unhurt in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 8-year-old boy identified as Gaurav, a resident of Attur in Bengaluru city, miraculously escaped unhurt after his forehead banged against a horizontal railway height iron beam installed on GKVK road under Yelahanka traffic police station limits of Bengaluru.

The boy’s forehead banging the iron beam was caught on camera from behind before it went viral on Sunday and Yelahanaka traffic police also took note of the forehead banging the iron beam before they met him at his residence to enquire about his health.

The boy was travelling in a car having his head popped out of the sunroof and he failed to notice the approaching iron beam while the car in which he was travelling was passing through the iron bar, resulting in the collision between his forehead and iron bar.

The car driver also did not notice the iron bar and passed under it and drove the car in visibly at moderate speed, as per the video which went viral on Sunday. “The incident occurred when the boy was returning home,” said a source in Yelahanka traffic police. The source added, immediately after learning about the boy’s forehead collision against an iron beam, police traced the boy and enquired about his health condition.

“The boy was found to be okay after the collision,” said the source and added “The boy spoke to our traffic police quite well over his health condition. He was fine,” said the source in Yelahanka traffic police.

Initially, it was believed that the boy had sustained serious injuries since his forehead banged an iron bar and the boy “collapsed” in the viral video.