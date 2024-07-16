7th Pay Commission for government employees okayed in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The State Government approved the recommendations of 7th State Pay Commission at its Cabinet meeting on Monday and the revised pay, allowance and pension of the State Government employees will come into effect from August 1 this year.

A couple of days back, the president of Karnataka State Government Employees Association C.S. Shadakshari warned the State Government that employees will abstain from offices from July 29 if the State Government does not concede their demands soon.

Announcing the revision of pay for State Government employees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the latest salary revision will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 20,208 crore a year and to meet the additional expenditure, budgetary provisions have been made in the budget of 2024-25.

Continuing on the pay revision, he said the salary and pensions will be revised by adding 31 percent dearness allowance and fitment of 27.50 percent to the basic pay of the employee as on July 1, 2022. By this way, he said, the basic salary and pension of the employees will increase by 58.50 percent and there will also be an increase of 32 percent in house rent allowance.

The minimum basic pay of employees will increase from Rs 17,000 to Rs 27,000 a month, said the Chief Minister, adding the maximum pay will be revised from Rs 1,50,600 to Rs 2,41,200. The maximum pension of employees will be increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 13,500 and the maximum pension will be revised from Rs 75, 300 to Rs 120, 600. The revision will be applicable to non-teaching staff of universities, employees of aided-educational institutions and local bodies.

The 7th Pay State Commission was constituted on November 11, 2022 to address the demands for revision of pay, allowance and pension of State Government employees. The Pay Commission submitted its report to the State Government on March 3, 2024.