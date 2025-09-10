79,987 Hectares of Crop Loss, 121 Bridges Hit in Bidar

Bidar: Heavy rains in Bidar district have caused extensive damage to crops and infrastructure, with a survey underway to assess the full extent of losses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale said in a press statement that a total of 79,987.20 hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops have been damaged.

For the 2025–26 southwest monsoon season, the district was expected to receive 516.00 millimetres of rainfall, but has already recorded 510.00 millimetres. In August 2025 alone, the district received 316.00 millimetres of rainfall, which is 66 per cent above normal.

Between June 1 and September 8, the rains claimed two human lives and caused the death of 29 animals. As many as 820 houses have been damaged, with surveys still in progress. In terms of infrastructure, 179.60 kilometres of roads and 121 bridges have suffered damage. A total of 420 school classrooms were affected, while 246 electric poles, 36 transformers and 30.68 kilometres of power lines were damaged. The rains also damaged 24 minor irrigation tanks (projects), 241 anganwadi buildings, 17 drinking water projects in urban areas and 24 primary or community health centres.