6 Years Enough For Me, Says KPCC Chief

BENGALURU: “Want a fresh face to lead the party in Karnataka,” stated president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar who will be completing 6-years as KPCC Chief on March 10. He clarified “Six years is enough for me.”

In reply to a query whether he aims to break 10-year tenure as KPCC Chief held by Dr G. Parameshwar, the present Minister of Home, Shivakumar said “In order to make way for fresh faces, it is important to relinquish the post.” When asked about the next post once he gives up the KPCC Chief’s post, he replied “Will let you know.”

“A fresh face with fresh ideas is needed for the party,” he said and pointed out “Myself, Parameshwar, H.K. Patil (present Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs) and Ramalinga Reddy (Minister of Transport) became Ministers after being elected as MLA for the first time. We are seniors in the party now. Let new leaders emerge on the scene.”

To mark his 6 years as KPCC Chief, he said he is hosting a dinner for party leaders on March 10.