51st All India Oriental Conference to Take Place in Udupi from Oct 24-26

UDUPI: The 51st session of the All India Oriental Conference (AIOC) will be held in Udupi from October 24 to 26.

The program is organized by Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat in association with Sri Puthige Matha and Central Sanskrit University.

The event will host scholars from across the country, engaging in discussions on over 20 themes, including Vedic studies, philosophy, linguistics, yoga, Ayurveda, and Indian knowledge systems. A special focus on Bhagavad Gita studies has been added this year, addressing its relevance in modern society, Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji of Puthige Matha informed reporters today in Udupi.

Swamiji is presently the Paryaya Peetadhipathi of Udupi Sri Krishna Matha (from January 18, 2024-January 17, 2026). Paryaya marks the two-year term when the Swamiji, among the eight pontiffs of Udupi Krishna Matha, will be in charge of offering daily pooja to Sri Krishna.

Swamiji, known for his emphasis on the Bhagavad Gita, has been conducting a series of programs including 'Koti Gita Yajna' and 'Akhanda Gita Parayana,' in Udupi during the two-year Paryaya term.

More than 1,000 research scholars are expected to present papers during the conference, with prominent figures from across India invited to participate.

One of the highlights will be the Sanskrit Kavigoṣṭhi, "Vādirājayuvakavigoṣṭhi," where young men and women will recite their original Sanskrit poetry, showcasing their literary prowess.

A special session, "Pandita Parishad Vidyāmānyayuvapaṇḍitapariṣad," will cater to young scholars, while "Kalyāṇīyuvapaṇḍitāpariṣad" is organized exclusively for women.

Sessions such as Vakyartha Sabha, Kavigoshti, and Pandit Parishat will offer a platform for young scholars to demonstrate their expertise in traditional Sanskrit debates and poetry.

Scholars will present research on diverse topics such as linguistics, philosophy and darshanas, manuscriptology, and technical sciences in Sanskrit.

A cultural program featuring the Abhinava Dance Company’s performance, Tat-Bharatam, will celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage. The book fair held as part of the event will offer access to rare publications and resources.