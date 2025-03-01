5 MIT Engineering College Mysuru Students Killed in Road Mishap

BENGALURU - Five engineering students including two girls were killed on the spot near Chikka Hinduvadi of Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday and the accident is said to have occurred owing to a speeding 10-wheel truck hitting the car head on leaving five dead. The dead were students of MIT Engineering College in Mysuru.

The identity of the deceased has been identified by the police which include Suhas, Shreyas and Nitin, all belonging to Mandya district while Nikhita and Srilakshmi belonged to Mysuru. They had left Mysuru to reach Male Mahadeshwara Hills to attend chariot fest atop the hills, a popular Hindu pilgrimage centre.

The accident occurred on a narrow bund road from Kollegal leading to Male Mahadeshwara Hills. It is said the accident occurred when the truck tried to overtake a car and collided head-on with the car having students. Owing to the impact of the collision, both the truck and the car were thrown off the road. The truck got overturned and fell in a ditch while the car got into thick vegetation growth of vegetation in a water canal.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident and search is on to trace him by the police. Chamarajnagar Superintendent of Police Dr B.T. Kavitha visited the spot.