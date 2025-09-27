41 Kannada Activists Remanded to Judicial Custody in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:As many as 41 activists of Narayanagowda led Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organization, have been remanded to judicial custody by ACJM Court of Bengaluru city on Friday after the activists were arrested by High Grounds police on Thursday.

The activists were arrested after they caused disruption to the meeting of The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language held at a prestigious hotel on Race Course road in Bengaluru city.



Kannada activists disrupted a meeting organized by members of The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language alleging the meeting of The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language was to impose Hindi in Karnataka.



Police stated the activists illegally entered the venue in protest against The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language meeting agenda and obstructed the work of the government officials and created a disturbance.



However, police were at the venue in time and took protesters into their custody and the meeting of The Parliamentary Committee on Official Language was completed as per scheduled programme.



Meanwhile, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike T.A. Narayanagowda on Friday accused the State Government of registering ‘false’ cases against Rakshana Vedike activists and stated the KRV activists in 31 districts of the State would protest against cases registered against 41 activists.

Narayanagowda wanted withdrawal cases against KRV activists and asked the Union Government to stop imposing Hindi in Karnataka.