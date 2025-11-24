4 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed as Car Falls Off Flyover in Karnataka

Kolar (Karnataka): Four Sabarimala pilgrims were killed after their car, which was allegedly overspeeding, hit the side barrier of a flyover and fell into an underpass in this district here in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred between 2.15 am and 2.30 am at Abbenahalli village in Malur taluk, they said. The victims, all friends, were on their way to Sabarimala in Kerala when the accident took place, police said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the driver was allegedly overspeeding, causing the vehicle to crash into the flyover's side barrier. The impact was so severe that the car, along with the male occupants, fell nearly 100 metres into the underpass, killing them on the spot. The bodies will be handed over to their respective families after postmortem, police said.