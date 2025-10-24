36 School Vehicle Drivers Caught Drunk In A Special Drive By Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru: A total of 36 school bus drivers tested positive for drunk driving during special checks conducted from 7 am to 9.30 am on Friday. In all, traffic police from the different divisions of the city 5,881 school vehicles. Steps will be initiated to get erring drivers’ licences cancelled by regional transport officials, police said.

Im a check of 2,122 vehicles in Bengaluru traffic north division, police found 13 drunk drivers, the south division traffic police found five drivers drunk after checking 988 vehicles, and nine each were found inebriated in west and east divisions.

Joint commissioner of the regional transport authority, Bengaluru Urban, Shobha told Deccan Chronicle erring drivers will have their driving licences cancelled for six months. Besides, such drivers will face a penalty imposed on them by the court.