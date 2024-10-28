314 cases registered against drunken driving in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police booked 314 cases against drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol during a special drive conducted across the city, police said on Monday. The drive was conducted from October 21 to October 27 during which 25,383 vehicles were checked, they said.

"The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and ensure road safety in Bengaluru city. The Traffic Police Department will continue to conduct such drives to enforce traffic rules and regulations. A total of 314 cases were registered against those vehicle users who were found driving or riding under the influence of alcohol," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Bengaluru city, M N Anucheth, said.



