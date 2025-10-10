3 Labourers from West Bengal Succumb to Burns in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three labourers belonging to Murshidabad in West Bengal succumbed to their burns sustained during an accident at their shed in Bengaluru South district. The incident had taken place at Bheemanahalli of Ramanagara taluk on October 7, when they were involved in construction work. They were shifted to the Victoria Memorial Hospital where they died on Friday.

Four other labourers who were also being treated at the hospital for burns in the same incident and continue to remain in a serious condition.

A report from Berhampore, however, put the toll at four. Seven migrant masons, six from Berhampore’s Nagrazole village and one from Khidirpur village from Hariharpara, were injured in the fire.

Hariharpara MLA Niyamat Seikh said: "These are unfortunate deaths. With the help of West Bengal and Karnataka state governments, we are arranging for the return of the bodies of the dead to their bereaved family members." Meanwhile the Central Industrial Trade Union (City) demanded immediate payment of `25 lakh ex gratia for the families of each of the dead and `10 lakh for every injured person.