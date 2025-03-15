2,500 Olive Ridleys released into sea from Karwar-Ankola coastline

Karwar: Over 2,500 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings have been successfully released into the sea from the Karwar-Ankola coastline of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka this year, with 111 nests protected as part of an ongoing conservation effort. On Friday, around 150 hatchlings were released at Ravindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar, marking another milestone in the region’s turtle conservation program.

Deputy Conservator of Forests C. Ravishankar highlighted the steady progress in protecting these endangered turtles.

“As many as 188 nests were protected last year. Conservation efforts have been expanding, ensuring better survival rates for hatchlings,” he said.

He further stated that 149 hatchlings successfully emerged from 152 eggs in two nests, marking a positive development. These hatchlings were released into the sea after 51 days of protection. The establishment of the Coastal Marine Cell in the Karwar division over the past four years has helped in the conservation of turtle nests and eggs, ensuring the protection and release of hatchlings into the sea.

Since the establishment of the Coastal Marine Cell in Karwar four years ago, the Forest Department has been working closely with local communities to locate and protect turtle nests. Officials rely on local fishermen and residents to report nesting sites, offering a Rs 1,000 incentive for each identified nest. So far, over Rs 1 lakh has been distributed as part of this initiative.

In Honnavar, around 150 nests were protected last year, and this year, approximately 200 nests have been safeguarded. Every year, around 10,000 turtle eggs are protected, and the hatchlings are released into the sea in both Karwar and Honnavar.

Officials say continued awareness and community participation are essential for sustaining these efforts in the coming years.

District Information Officer B. Shivakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Karwar) K.D. Nayak, Range Forest Officer Kiran Mano Acharya were present. Over 2,500 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings have been successfully released into the sea from the Karwar-Ankola coastline of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka this year, with 111 nests protected as part of an ongoing conservation effort. On Friday, around 150 hatchlings were released at Ravindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar, marking another milestone in the region’s turtle conservation program.

Deputy Conservator of Forests C. Ravishankar highlighted the steady progress in protecting these endangered turtles.

“As many as 188 nests were protected last year. Conservation efforts have been expanding, ensuring better survival rates for hatchlings,” he said.

He further stated that 149 hatchlings successfully emerged from 152 eggs in two nests, marking a positive development. These hatchlings were released into the sea after 51 days of protection. The establishment of the Coastal Marine Cell in the Karwar division over the past four years has helped in the conservation of turtle nests and eggs, ensuring the protection and release of hatchlings into the sea.

Since the establishment of the Coastal Marine Cell in Karwar four years ago, the Forest Department has been working closely with local communities to locate and protect turtle nests. Officials rely on local fishermen and residents to report nesting sites, offering a Rs 1,000 incentive for each identified nest. So far, over Rs 1 lakh has been distributed as part of this initiative.

In Honnavar, around 150 nests were protected last year, and this year, approximately 200 nests have been safeguarded. Every year, around 10,000 turtle eggs are protected, and the hatchlings are released into the sea in both Karwar and Honnavar.

Officials say continued awareness and community participation are essential for sustaining these efforts in the coming years.

District Information Officer B. Shivakumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Karwar) K.D. Nayak, Range Forest Officer Kiran Mano Acharya were present.