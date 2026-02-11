25 MLAs Set on Australia Tour To Delay Power-Sharing

Bengaluru: As many as 25 legislators have embarked upon a tour to Australia and New Zealand starting from February 16-March 3, and the foreign tour said to be organized by Minister of Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, is to study animal husbandry activities in both countries known for milk production.

The tour, it is speculated, is to delay the power-sharing between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who are engaged in a transfer of power tussle and to give Siddaramaiah an edge over Shivakumar.

It is said the numbers came down to 25 from 30 shortlisted MLAs. K. Venkatesh is a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and both of them belong to Mysuru district.

Interestingly, the said study tour team comprises mainly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah loyalists while supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar declined the invitation to join the touring team. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are engaged in a power-sharing tussle. Shivakumar, a front runner for the post of CM, reportedly put forth a demand to make him the Chief Minister as a power-sharing agreement while Siddaramaiah is reportedly in no mood to relinquish the post.

However, confusion reigns on the tour to Australia and New Zealand over meeting the expenses of the tour. Over the tour to Australia and New Zealand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “Some MLAs and MLCs are going on a tour” and stated “Can I say no to them when they are going on a tour with their money.”

But, Congress MLA and former minister Puttaranga Shetty, a Siddaramaiah supporter, said “The tour is organized by the department of animal husbandry to study animal husbandry activities in Australia and New Zealand.” He ruled out the tour having any political significance especially in the wake of power-sharing topic doing the rounds in Karnataka.

H.C. Balakrishna, a Shivakumar supporter, stated “I too was invited to join the touring team but declined citing work in my assembly seat, Magadi.” Balakrishna did not attach special significance to MLAs going on a tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle the tour to Australia and New Zealand is a move to counter the resort politics of D.K. Shivakumar. It is said Shivakumar was planning to lodge some MLAs in a resort to garner support to stake claim for Chief Minister’s post. “The move to send some legislators on a tour might be a tactic by Siddaramaiah supporters to thwart the power-sharing issue at least for the time being,” sources said.