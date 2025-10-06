 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

23-year-old Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Two-Wheeler in Bengaluru

Karnataka
DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2025 12:49 PM IST

The tragic incident occurred in Peenya Dasarahalli amid strong winds and rain on Sunday evening

23-year-old Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Two-Wheeler in Bengaluru
x
Keertana, 23, was killed instantly after a tree collapsed on the two-wheeler she was riding pillion, while the rider escaped unhurt; another biker was injured in the same accident.

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman died after a large tree allegedly fell on a two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Peenya Dasarahalli on Sunday evening, they said.

According to police, Keertana suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while the rider escaped unhurt. The same falling tree injured another biker, Bhaskar (40), who was taken to the hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.
However, his daughter, who was riding pillion, escaped without harm. The tree fell due to strong winds and rain, causing the accident, the police said. A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli police station, and further investigation is underway.
( Source : PTI )
Bengaluru news trees uprooted woman dies 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X