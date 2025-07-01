21 Sudden Deaths In Hassan: Karnataka Govt Forms Panel To Probe Causes

BENGALURU: As many as 21 people, mainly youths, have reportedly died of heart attacks in Karnataka’s Hassan district over the past month, prompting the State Government to constitute a committee to investigate the causes. The committee, led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the State Government will take appropriate action based on the findings of the committee. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said, “The State Government is taking these deaths very seriously. To identify the exact cause of these deaths and to find solutions, a committee of experts has been formed.”

The Chief Minister’s statement further noted, “It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine (2019–2020) to the public could also be a reason behind this series of deaths in Hassan.”

He added, “Several studies worldwide have recently indicated that Covid vaccines could be a cause of the increasing number of heart attacks.”

Siddaramaiah said his government is fully committed to finding the true cause of the sudden deaths in Hassan and taking preventive steps. “With this goal, we have already implemented schemes such as Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya to monitor public health,” he said.

He also appealed to the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like chest pain or difficulty in breathing and cautioned people not to ignore such warning signs.