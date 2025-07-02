18 Bonnet Macaques Poisoned To Death In Karnataka; Probe Underway

BENGALURU: Unidentified persons allegedly poisoned as many as 20 Bonnet Macaques and stuffed them into two gunny bags before dumping them on a roadside linking Kandegala-Kodasoge in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday. Of the 20 poisoned macaques, 18 died while two survived. The surviving monkeys have been treated by veterinarians.

A wildlife activist in Gundlupet suspects that some villagers might have poisoned the Bonnet Macaques due to their frequent crop raids and nuisance in the area. The dumping is believed to have occurred around 6:30 am on Wednesday, before being discovered by locals who alerted the Range Forest Officer.

Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre stated that sniffer dogs from Melukammanahalli were deployed to trace the individuals responsible for poisoning the monkeys.

Additionally, CCTV footage from Kandegala village was reviewed to track the movement of individuals who may have dumped the macaques. However, the Minister noted that the CCTV verification did not yield the desired results.

He assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits and expressed confidence in identifying and apprehending those involved in the mass killing of the monkeys. Forest officials have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.

Veterinarians have conducted necropsies on the carcasses to determine the type of poison used. It is suspected that the macaques were lured with food laced with poison.