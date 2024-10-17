1500-acre in Mamadapura designated as Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Biodiversity Heritage Site

Vijayapura: Vijayapura district in-charge Minister MB Patil announced that the 1,494.38-acre area in Mamadapura, known for its rich biodiversity, has been officially designated as the "Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Biodiversity Heritage Site."

"It is a unique location for the conservation of water and soil, serving as a habitat for various animal and bird species, and providing support for the local community," Patil said while emphasizing its significance.













He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for quickly responding to his request.

In a press statement, Patil shared his personal connection to Sri Siddheshwara Swamiji, saying, "The revered Sri Siddheshwar Swamiji has always been a guiding light for me. I am immensely happy with the government's decision,” he added.