15 Medical Students From Gauribidanur Stranded In Iran’s Capital

BENGALURU: Fifteen medical students from Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka studying at three universities in Tehran were stranded in the Iranian capital amid attacks by Israel, reports said on Tuesday.

Gauribidanur MLA Puttaswamy Gowda told Deccan Chronicle he had gathered their details and requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Union government to initiate steps for their safe and early return.

“I have written letters with details of students in various Universities in Iran along with their names,” Gowda said and stated “As far as the information gathered by me, these are only students stranded in Iran.”

According to Gowda, businessmen and employees usually make a quick assessment of the situation and return to their native places but for the students who have gone there for studies would will be in their rooms and it would not be so easy for them to return immediately.

Gauribidanur tahsildhar Mahesh Patri said he has no information about stranded persons from the taluk in Iran nor had he received any communication from the deputy commissioner of Chikkaballapur. “None of the family members of stranded persons have contacted me, so far,” said the tahsildhar and said he would gather details.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru he has gathered information on the condition of stranded persons in Iran and all of them from Karnataka were safe.

“As of now, airports are shut in Iran to ferry them immediately back to the country,” said the Chief Minister and exuded confidence that shut airports will resume aviation services in a couple of days to make

The names gathered by the MLA include Abbas Yawar, a student of Shiraz University of Medical Students, Syeda Sohan Mehidi, a student of Iran University of Medical Sciences, Syeda Habibie Zehra, Syeda Mufharry and Syeda Faizi, all students of Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Students identified as Syed Abbas Askari, Mir Esam Raza, Syed Mohammed Taqi, Syed Jazib Ahmed, Syed Mohsin Raza, Syeda Zaineb Baqri, Nadeem Hussain, Naser Hussian, Daniya Ulfat and Maryam, all students of Shaheed Behesty Medical University, Tehran.