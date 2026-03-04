Relief For Families As Ballari Tourists Stuck In UAE Set To Return

Ballari : Tourists from Ballari who were stranded in the UAE are now expected to return home by Thursday, bringing relief to their families.

Fifteen people from Ballari, who had travelled to the United Arab Emirates to visit Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, were scheduled to return from Sharjah to Bengaluru on the night of February 28. However, their flight was cancelled due to the war situation. Their return was rescheduled for March 3, but that flight too was cancelled.

They have now booked tickets on Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kochi, which is scheduled to depart on the night of March 4 and arrive early Thursday morning.

“Once they land in Kochi, they will take the earliest available flight to Bengaluru and then travel to Ballari. It is a great relief for us,” Divakar told Deccan Chronicle.

Divakar’s father, uncle and close relatives are among the 15 who were stranded in the UAE.

“Two of our relatives will return later as one of them, Dakshayini, is unwell and undergoing treatment in a hospital. Her husband will stay back and return after she is discharged in a couple of days,” he added.

“We were all very worried. Now we are relieved that they will reach here soon,” he said.

MLA and former Minister B Nagendra has assured all possible assistance for their return.