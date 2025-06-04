11 Dead, 33 Injured in Bengaluru Stadium Stampede During RCB Celebration: Siddaramaiah

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this… pic.twitter.com/C0RsCUzKtQ

Bengaluru: Eleven people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday. Expressing grief over the incident, he announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the kin of those deceased, while also ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken if anyone is found wrong, he added.

"The cricket association had organised a programme for the victory celebration (at the stadium), there was also a programme from the government (Vidhana Soudha). At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a big tragedy happened. Due to the stampede, 11 people have died and 33 have suffered injuries," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital here, he said such a tragedy shouldn't have happened. The government expresses grief over the incident. Stating that most of the deceased are youth, including men and women, the CM said the government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

Instructions have been given to provide free treatment for the injured, he said, adding that outpatients totalling 47 people. Noting that the stadium has the capacity for 35,000 people, the CM said 2-3 lakh people had gathered. The RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.



