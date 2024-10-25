101 people get lifer for atrocities against Dalits in Karnataka.

Koppal (Karnataka): As many as 101 people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Koppal district for setting on fire the hutments of the Dalit community.

The accused were found guilty recently and the quantum of punishment was pronounced by the court on Thursday.

The case is related to caste based violence in Marakumbi village in Gangavathi Taluk on August 28, 2014.

The accused had set on fire the dwellings belonging to the downtrodden community.

The clash broke out over Dalits being denied entry into the barber shop and eateries. The incident led to widespread protests in several parts of the state.

According to the prosecution, out of 117 accused, 16 passed away during the course of trial.



