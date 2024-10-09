10,000 additional houses for beneficiaries in Kampli Assembly constituency

Ballari: Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan who is also the district in-charge of Ballari declared to provide 10,000 additional houses to the Kampli Assembly constituency area in February 2025.

He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held at the SN Pete School premises on Wednesday. Khan was honored for getting approved Rs 100 crore grant for development works in the Kampli constituency.

"Our government aims to ensure housing for all. The Chief Minister has directed that the incomplete houses that had been stalled for various reasons must be completed soon. The distribution of houses will start in phases from February," he declared.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has provided sufficient funding to our department. There is no shortage of funds. As promised, our government is successfully implementing all guarantee schemes. Greater emphasis is being placed on development for the welfare of the poor,” he added.

Chairman of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation and Kampli MLA JN Ganesh expressed gratitude for the Rs 100 crore allocated for the constituency's development after years of insufficient funding.

Ballari City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy remarked that there were false claims regarding a lack of funding for various development works due to the implementation of guarantee schemes. However, the funding received from the district in-charge minister is evidence of the Kampli MLA's commitment to the constituency's development.

During the event, certificates and checks were distributed to women selected under various schemes from self-help groups.