10 Arrested in Bengaluru for Altering Rs 2,000 Notes in "Rain of Money" Scam; Rs 18 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested 10 individuals for allegedly defrauding people by promising a special ritual known as the "rain of money." The accused tampered with Rs 2,000 currency notes, altering serial numbers, note series, and printed years based on the specific requests of those wishing to perform the ritual. Authorities recovered counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 18 lakh during the operation.

The accused targeted individuals by convincing them to perform a special puja, claiming it would "multiply their money a hundredfold" using Rs 2,000 currency notes (excluding those with the "O", "OO", "OP", and "OU" series printed in 2018).

A complaint was lodged by the Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Halasuru Gate Police Station on October 17, alleging that Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes had been altered by changing their serial numbers and were then submitted to the RBI.

Following the investigation, police traced the person who had deposited the altered currency notes at the RBI in Bengaluru and arrested him at his residence in Cubbonpet on October 24. The accused revealed that he had received money from two acquaintances in exchange for a commission. Police subsequently arrested the two acquaintances the same day near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru.

The trio told police they received Rs 8 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination from three other individuals, which they deposited into the RBI and later transferred the equivalent amount to their own accounts. The three individuals who handed over the Rs 8 lakh in counterfeit notes were arrested near Majestic Bus Stand on October 25.

The accused claimed they convinced people to hand over Rs 2,000 currency notes for a special ritual they promised would "multiply the money a hundredfold."

One of the accused responsible for altering the serial numbers, note series, and printed year on the original Rs 2,000 notes has also been arrested. Additionally, three individuals who fell victim to the scam were apprehended in Andhra Pradesh on October 28. Police are currently searching for a woman who is believed to be absconding.