0.8 TMC Capacity Reservoir to Be Constructed Near Babanagar: Karnataka Minister

Vijayapura: In a move to make optimal use of the district’s share of water under the Tubachi–Babaleshwar irrigation project, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge MB Patil on Sunday said that a 0.8 TMC capacity water reservoir is proposed to be constructed near Babanagar.

Speaking after inspecting the proposed site along with officials and farmer representatives, Patil said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) about this project will be prepared and submitted to the government soon.

Dr. Patil pointed out that around 500 acres of government land is available near Babanagar, eliminating the need for land acquisition. “The area’s natural slope and existing resources make it ideal for a storage facility. The proposal has already been discussed with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and the project is expected to be taken up in the next State Budget,” he added.

The Minister noted that Vijayapura is currently utilizing only 2 TMC of its allocated 5.5 TMC water under the project. “Even after the Field Irrigation Channel (FIC) works are completed, only about 3 TMC will be used. Hence, to ensure maximum utilisation, we plan to build a 0.8 TMC reservoir to store water during the rainy season and use it during summer for irrigation and replenishing tanks and streams,” he explained.

“We will incorporate all technical suggestions and ensure the project is designed to address local needs effectively,” he said.

The Minister recalled that between 2013 and 2018, Rs 3,600 crore had been spent under the Tubachi–Babaleshwar project to provide irrigation to 1.3 lakh acres across Kanamadi, Babanagar, Bijjaragi, Tikota, and Savalagi taluks. The ongoing FIC works are expected to be completed within six months, after which farmers will begin receiving canal water regularly.

Senior officials of the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd (KNNL), including Belagavi Circle Superintending Engineer BR Rathod, Assistant Executive Engineer Ambanna, irrigation expert Dr Huggi, and several farmer leaders and villagers were present during the site visit.