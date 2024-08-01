Mangaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka has sharply criticized the Congress government for its response to the ongoing flood crisis in the state, calling for urgent action.

Terming Siddaramaiah's visit to Delhi as a visit to provide an explanation to party leaders about the Valmiki Corporation and MUDA scandals, Ashoka demanded the Chief Minister attend to the flood-stricken areas.

"The Chief Minister can give an explanation later. What is needed now is for him to visit the rain-affected regions and ensure that relief efforts are conducted on a war footing," Ashoka told reporters during his visit to Dakshina Kannada district to inspect the damage.

Ashoka also pointed out the absence of district in-charge ministers in the flood and rain-affected areas.

Highlighting the severe impact of the flood in the state, which has resulted in loss of life, destruction of homes, and cattle deaths, Ashoka contrasted the current government’s handling of the crisis with the measures taken during the BJP government when he was the revenue minister.

"When I was in office, we responded swiftly, providing immediate relief and exceeding the NDRF norms. We provided Rs 5 lakh in compensation for houses that collapsed, even though the NDRF guideline was only Rs.95,000. Our government ensured that even unauthorized structures near rivers received compensation," he said.

Ashoka also criticized Congress leaders for their previous objections to the compensation amounts provided by his administration. "They said Rs 5 lakh was not enough, but now they are offering just Rs 1.25 lakh. This Rs 1.25 is provided by the Center. What is the state government's contribution?" he questioned.

Ashoka called on the state government to prioritize relief efforts and ensure that all affected individuals receive proper compensation without delay.

He also demanded the formation of task forces, led by MLAs, to oversee relief and reconstruction efforts, including the allocation of funds for temporary roads and shelters.