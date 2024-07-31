Karnataka: Mangaluru Street Vendors Protest Against Operation Tiger Evictions

Mangaluru: Street vendors in Mangaluru are up in arms over the City Corporation's 'Operation Tiger,' which resumed on Monday.

The operation, targeting illegal street vending, has drawn criticism from vendors who allege that even those with proper ID cards issued by the Corporation are being unjustly removed and their assets vandalised.

Angered by this action, the vendors staged a protest outside the Commissioner’s office. The Commissioner also serves as the chairman of the city’s Street Vending Committee.

“We support action against illegal street vending. However, the City Corporation’s operation has unfairly targeted vendors with legitimate ID cards. Despite showing their IDs, the eviction team ignored them and continued their actions. It reminds us of the bulldozer tactics in Uttar Pradesh,” CITU district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal told Deccan Chronicle.

Bajal alleged that since Monday, around 110 vendors have been affected by the operation.

He criticized the government for its contradictory stance, providing loans and IDs to street vendors while simultaneously evicting them, thus jeopardizing their ability to repay loans.

Expressing distrust in the City Corporation, Bajal called for the district administration to intervene and hinted at potential legal action. “If necessary, we will fight this legally and submit a memorandum to the government,” he added.

In response, Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur denied the allegations. “Our operation targets illegal street vending. We have not removed any vendor who follows the rules. The ID cards were issued for vendors using pushcarts. We have only evicted those who violated the terms by operating from permanent structures or occupying footpaths or streets,” the Mayor explained.

“We also consider humanitarian aspects. Once all illegal vendors are evicted, we will call a meeting with the street vendors and allocate designated vending zones,” he assured.

The Mayor also expressed disappointment with the activists' protest in front of the Commissioner’s office.