Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Monitors Shirur Landslide Rescue Operations

Ankola: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Shirur landslide site today, closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operations and addressing the challenges faced by the SDRF and NDRF teams in the search and rescue operation.

He stressed the use of advanced technologies, including metal detectors and JCBs, to accelerate the operation.

In discussions with the rescue teams, Siddaramaiah praised their dedication and commitment under perilous conditions.

Siddaramaiah had the first hand experience of the difficulties as it rained heavily during his visit.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda briefed the Chief Minister on the deployment of four teams using radar technology to locate people stuck in the landslide and additional teams working in the river.

Expressing concerns about the unstable mud-filled road, Siddaramaiah called for heightened vigilance and recommended consulting high-level experts to mitigate risks. He emphasized the importance of using technological solutions to navigate the complex challenges of the rescue operation.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, District In-charge Minister Mankal Vaidya, MLA Satish Sail, and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

In a press briefing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the rescue operation involves 46 SDRF personnel, 24 NDRF personnel, and 44 military and navy personnel.

"The landslide on National Highway 66 between Goa and Ankola on July 16 has left at least 10 people missing. Seven bodies have been recovered, and the search continues for the remaining" he said.

He also mentioned that an empty gas tanker and a fully loaded gas tanker were caught in the landslide, and a local family's tea shop was destroyed.

Siddaramaiah underscored that despite the ongoing assembly session, he prioritized visiting the site and ensuring all necessary measures were taken.

"A compensation of Rs 5 lakh is being provided for the kin of the deceased. We will provide compensation if there are any further casualties," he added.

Answering concerns about unscientific highway construction, the Chief Minister assured that accountability would be enforced. "After the relief work concludes, we will look into it and take action against those responsible for any construction lapses," he assured.

When questioned about toll collection on incomplete roads, Siddaramaiah committed to discussing the issue with the Union Road Transport Minister.

It is suspected that a truck driver from Kerala and his vehicle were trapped in the landslide. Allegations surfaced that the Karnataka government was not stressing on expediting the operation. Refuting these claims, the Chief Minister emphasized the state's prompt response in the search and rescue efforts.

"We are working swiftly and efficiently without any delay or negligence," he affirmed.

In response to a query about a previous report on potential landslides, Siddaramaiah explained, "Our government came to power a year ago. Last year was marked by drought, and now we face heavy rains. We are committed to preventing landslides wherever possible."

The Chief Minister emphasized that natural calamities should not be politicized. "I am not blaming anyone and there should not be any politics in such cases. The Central Government's NDRF and naval teams are also involved," he added.

During the review meeting in Karwar, the CM expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing toll collection on the NH despite the incomplete construction work.