Karimnagar: Inspector Awarded 5-yr Jail for Bribery

Karimnagar: A special court for SPE (Special Police Establishment) and the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) cases on Wednesday sentenced an inspector of police, Chintapatla Latchanna, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.12,000 on him after he was found guilty of taking bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant about 11 years ago while working under Wankidi police station limits in Adilabad district.

The ACB officials said that the complainant Uppula Shashikala, a resident of Sonapur village of Wankidi mandal stated that Latchanna had demanded a bribe of Rs.10,000 to favour his son Uppula Krishna who was detained illegally regarding a criminal case on February 6, 2013.

Registering a case, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the inspector while accepting the amount on February 11, 2013, from Shashikala and sent him to jail.