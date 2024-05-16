Karimnagar Goat owner protests at municipal office over stray dog attacks

KARIMNAGAR: In a desperate plea for action, Azeemuddin Faizan, a resident of Kothapally, staged a protest outside the municipal office on Wednesday. He brought the carcasses of four goats, killed by a pack of stray dogs earlier that day, to highlight the ongoing issue of unattended strays.

Faizan stated that eight stray dogs entered his cattle shed before dawn and attacked his goats. This resulted in the death of four animals, with one sustaining severe injuries. He emphasised that this wasn't an isolated incident. Six goats were similarly attacked in February 2024, and another lost its life in 2023. This menace extends beyond his livestock, with poultry birds also falling victim to the strays.

Faizan expressed his frustration with the municipal authorities, stating that despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to control the stray dog population. He emphasised his efforts to secure his livestock by raising the height of the cattle shed's compound wall, but even that proved insufficient. He estimated his losses due to the attacks to be around Rs. 2 lakh.

Further raising concerns, Faizan revealed that an RTI query revealed the municipal office hasn't implemented any stray dog management programs since 2020. He highlighted the threat these strays pose not only to livestock but also to children's safety.

The protest ended after municipal officials assured Faizan of compensation for his lost goats and promised to escalate the issue to the district collector. Images of the protest with the goat carcasses quickly gained traction on social media, highlighting the urgency of addressing the stray dog problem.