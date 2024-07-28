Journalists Have a Hard Time in Flooded Velerupadu

Kakinada: Journalists had a hard time on Saturday in Kannayigutta area of Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district after the bus in which they had been travelling got stuck in a pit near River Godavari.

The 30 journalists had proceeded to the area to cover the visit of four ministers – Vangalapudi Anitha (home minister), Nimmala Ramanaidu (water resources minister), K. Atchannaidu (agriculture minister) and K. Parthasarathy (information and housing) – to the flood hit areas of Velerupadu.

After the ministers’ visit, the journalists started their return bus journey to Eluru. While reversing the vehicle, the bus slipped into a ditch and got stuck.

Around the time, the water levels had reached 52 feet at Bhadrachalam, posing a serious threat to the journalists. On coming to know of the development, an NDRF team rushed to the spot and undertook operations to pull out the bus.