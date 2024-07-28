Top
Journalists Have a Hard Time in Flooded Velerupadu

27 July 2024 7:03 PM GMT
Journalists Have a Hard Time in Flooded Velerupadu
Around the time, the water levels had reached 52 feet at Bhadrachalam, posing a serious threat to the journalists. On coming to know of the development, an NDRF team rushed to the spot and undertook operations to pull out the bus. (Image By Arrangement)

Kakinada: Journalists had a hard time on Saturday in Kannayigutta area of Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district after the bus in which they had been travelling got stuck in a pit near River Godavari.

The 30 journalists had proceeded to the area to cover the visit of four ministers – Vangalapudi Anitha (home minister), Nimmala Ramanaidu (water resources minister), K. Atchannaidu (agriculture minister) and K. Parthasarathy (information and housing) – to the flood hit areas of Velerupadu.

After the ministers’ visit, the journalists started their return bus journey to Eluru. While reversing the vehicle, the bus slipped into a ditch and got stuck.

Around the time, the water levels had reached 52 feet at Bhadrachalam, posing a serious threat to the journalists. On coming to know of the development, an NDRF team rushed to the spot and undertook operations to pull out the bus.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
