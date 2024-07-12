Jagannath Rath Yatra today in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad town has been geared up for the Jagannath Rath Yatra to be conducted on July 12. Under the aegis of Iskcon, the yatra will start from Kanteshwar and passed through railway under bridge, NTR cross roads, Railway station, Tilak Garden, Government General Hospital, Devi Road Chowrasta, Gandhi Chowk, Nehru Park, Pedda Bazaar, RR Chowrasta, Phulong Crossroads and reach Vijaylaxmi Gardens in Vinayaknagar. For the Rath Yatra to be held from 3 pm to 7 pm, police will regulate the vehicular traffic in the town. The organisers stated that all were welcome to participate in the Rath Yatra.