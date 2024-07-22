Jagan Meets AP Governor, Seeks Central Probe into Violence

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The opposition leader brought to the Governor’s attention the grisly state of affairs in the state and deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan informed Nazeer the constitutional institutions have failed in the state and the administration is paralysed. There is no protection to the life, limb and dignity of people.

He informed that TD is deliberately targeted the known sympathisers of YSRC party, terrorising, beating and even killing them. “In this process, they have destroyed properties, including residential houses, in open glare, causing widespread fear among people.

The attackers did not spare even the village secretariats, RBKs, and village clinics, because these institutions had been established by the YSRC government. They vandalised the statues of late Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh that had been installed following the due process of law.

Referring to a specific incident, the YSRC president told the Governor, “A YSRC activist Rashid was brutally hacked to death in Vinukonda on July 17, 2024. This incident took place in the middle of a busy street. Surprisingly, police had been in close proximity when the killing took place.”

Jagan charged that on Thursday at Punganur in Chittoor district, TD mobs attempted to murder YSRC’s Lok Sabha floor leader P.V. Midhun Reddy. This attack also happened in the presence of police, indicating a severe deterioration in the state's ability to protect its citizens.

The YSRC chief informed the Governor that for the past 40–45 days, the state is being governed by "Red Book" constitution, effectively handing over control to political goons, rapists, and those who commit atrocities against children.

“Anarchy has become the order of the day,” Jagan stated.