IMD Amaravati: Fresh Low Pressure over Bay on July 19

Visakhapatnam: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal on July 19, IMD Amaravati stated in an advisory on Tuesday.

The existing low pressure area over south Odisha and its neighbourhood now lay over south Chhattisgarh, adjoining Vidarbha, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up-to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westward.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Raisen and the center of low pressure over south Chhattisgarh adjoining Vidarbha, Gopalpur, and then south-eastwards to the central Bay of Bengal, extending up-to 1.5 km above mean sea level, the weather office stated.

It said, “The shear zone now runs roughly along 19°N between 3.1 & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.”

Under the influence of the two systems in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north-central AP, Yanam and south-central AP. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightening is likely at isolated places over north-central AP, Yanam, and south-central AP and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds with a speed of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over north-central AP, Yanam, south-central AP and Rayalaseema till July 20.

The highest rainfall of the day was recorded at (Pagidyala) Nandyal district with 64.2 mm, followed by Bapatla with 55.2 mm and Anakapalli 42.4 mm. The lowest rainfall was recorded at Kurnool 0.4 mm, while the Visakhapatnam district reported 27.4mm rainfall on Tuesday.