Hyderabad: WSW Gets 12 Convictions in POCSO Cases

DC Correspondent
27 July 2024 6:39 PM GMT
(Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The women safety wing (WSW) police has secured conviction in 12 Pocso Act cases by submitting proper evidence this year, said additional DGP Shikha Goel. In all the cases, details were collected from unit officers in a 29-column proforma designed by the women safety wing. Goel monitored the invstigation.

After filing chargesheets, the WSW police monitored the trial and coordinates with public prosecutors concerned for proper recording of evidence by witnesses. Monthly meetings are conducted with investigation officers and public prosecutors. So far, 49 cases have ended in conviction in the last couple of years, a statement said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
