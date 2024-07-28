Top
28 July 2024 5:22 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Traffic Diverted for SRDP Works at Shilpa Layout
The road width between ZP High School and Gachibowli junction will be reduced by three metres, as such traffic congestion on this stretch is bound to take place. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: To facilitate seamless flow of traffic, the GHMC is taking up the SRDP Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover work from ZPHS U-turn towards Gachibowli within Gachibowli traffic police station limits for five days round the clock .

The road width between ZP High School and Gachibowli junction will be reduced by three metres, as such traffic congestion on this stretch is bound to take place.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following routes from July 29 to August 2. Traffic from Kothaguda and Rolling hills will be diverted to Gachibowli junction.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
