Hyderabad: Teachers Protest Against Overnight Transfers

Hyderabad: Several teachers working in social welfare residential institutions, who have been transferred allegedly without proper directions, staged a lightning protest at Sevalal Banjara Bhavan in the city on Tuesday. The teachers, from various districts, alleged that the overnight decision to transfer the seniors was unilateral and they were summoned for counseling the next morning.

According to them, the excess number of teachers were being identified as surplus and transferred hastily, without adhering to proper procedures. They called the move unfair and that it did not comply with rationalisation norms.

R. Chava, one of the teachers, insisted that, as per guidelines, the consent of senior teachers must be obtained before transferring any surplus staff.

“Additionally, if compulsory transfers are necessary, junior teachers should be considered first. We have demanded that the re-deployment norms be strictly followed to ensure justice for senior teachers,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Telangana State United Teachers Federation president K. Jangiah condemned the recent actions of the society secretary and said, “It is unacceptable to release lists of senior teachers for transfer overnight and call them for counselling the next morning. We demand that the rights of senior teachers be respected and that fair procedures be followed.”