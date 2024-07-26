Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been under the embrace of monsoon rain for seven days, with relentless drizzles and light showers that have finally brought the city's rainfall within the normal range. This wet spell has resulted in normal to excess rainfall across almost all parts of the city.

Since the onset of the monsoon in June, Khairatabad has recorded the highest excess rainfall, with a substantial 341 mm, followed by Nampally (333.2 mm), Charminar (329.4 mm), Secunderabad (316.3 mm), Asifnagar (295.3 mm), and Himayatnagar (282.9 mm).

Telangana has recorded 397.9 mm of rainfall, surpassing the average of 305.8 mm and last year’s 366 mm. Districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool are experiencing substantial excess rainfall. Even Mancherial, which began the month with a deficit, has now moved into above-normal territory.

According to an IMD scientist, Hyderabad will likely continue to experience non-stop drizzles until Saturday, with light to moderate rains expected in the evening on Friday. For the next two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are forecasted to be around 28°C and 24°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for isolated places across Telangana, predicting heavy rains on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued a monsoon travel advisory, urging passengers to stay updated on weather conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

In response to high demand and the shortage of app-based cabs, the RGIA has collaborated with various cab operators to provide additional vehicles and has worked with Ola and Uber to waive cancellation fees for passengers. Additional passenger service associates have been deployed to assist with transport-related queries, and a new help desk has been established. Furthermore, the TGSRTC Pushpak boarding point has been moved to minimise the walking distance for bus passengers.

In Hyderabad, until 10 pm, rainfall measurements include Yousufguda Zonal Commissioner Office (12.3 mm), GHMC Ward Office, Mahadevapuram (11.5 mm), Talla Basthi Community Hall (11.5 mm), ESS HMT Hills, Hyder Nagar (11.3 mm), ESS Jeedimetla (10.8 mm), and Ganaanka Bhavan (10.8 mm).

Statewide, between the same timeframe, significant rainfall figures include Sirpur (T) Tehsil Office in Kumuram Bheem (48.5 mm), Kaleswaram in Jayashankar (46.3 mm), Loanvelli in Kumuram Bheem (44.8 mm), Kouthala in Kumuram Bheem (37.5 mm), and Magidi in Nizamabad (35.8 mm). Other notable measurements were recorded at Balkonda in Nizamabad (27.6 mm), Bheemini in Mancherial (27.0 mm), Ravindranagar in Kumuram Bheem (25.6 mm), Dharpally in Nizamabad (22.5 mm), and Jambuga in Kumuram Bheem (24.5 mm).