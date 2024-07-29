Top
Hyderabad: SCCL CMD N.Balram Visits Hospital, Assures Support to the Injured Employees

28 July 2024 7:32 PM GMT
Hyderabad: SCCL CMD N.Balram Visits Hospital, Assures Support to the Injured Employees
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited CMD N. Balaram. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited CMD N. Balaram visited a private hospital at Gachibowli and enquired about the health condition of workers injured in GDK2 Incline at Ramagundam on Saturday.

Doctors at the hospital informed him that the workers are out of danger. Three employees — Sampat, Shankar and Noel Raj — had sustained injuries in the incident at the work site. Balram spoke with doctors and asked them not to compromise in providing medical care in their treatment. He asked doctors not to hesitate even if the cost of treatment goes up. He also met the family members of injured employees and assured them that the company will provide all the support to the employees in their treatment.

