Hyderabad: SCB, GHMC Tied in Merger Woes

Hyderabad: Local leaders and community organisations in the Secunderabad Cantonment are actively countering what they call “erroneous and selfish lies” spread by anti-merger factions regarding the proposed merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Leaders such as Ravinder S. and organisations like the Cantonment Vikas Manch are advocating for the merger, emphasising its potential to bring significant development and improved amenities to residents.

Gaddam Abel, a local leader, stated, “These anti-merger narratives are driven by selfish motives and are deceiving the people. Our goal is to highlight the true benefits of the merger.”

Abel added, “Merging with GHMC will ensure better development, self-respect, and amenities for the citizens of SCB.” Opposition to the merger is led by Ramakrishna J., a nominated member of the SCB and a BJP leader. He and others argue that the Telangana government has neglected infrastructure development within SCB limits for over a decade, pointing to inadequate funds, water supply issues, and frequent road closures by the Local Military Authority as major concerns. Land ownership issues also play a significant role in the debate. Ramakrishna highlighted that occupants of bungalow areas and slum dwellers on defence lands support the merger, hoping it will grant them ownership rights and access to state housing schemes. While proponents argue the merger will enhance town planning, reduce property taxes, and improve civic amenities, opponents fear increased commercialisation, higher population density, and potential environmental degradation. Babu S. said, “The Cantonment residents deserve the same level of development and civic amenities as those in GHMC areas. The merger is a step towards that goal.”

Ambala Srinivas added, “We need to dispel myths and focus on the tangible benefits that this merger will bring to our community.” Leaders urged residents to support the merger and remain vigilant against misleading information. “Our future lies in unified development. Together, we can achieve a brighter SCB,” said Md Fasuddin.