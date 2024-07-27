Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam Hosts Space Day Event for School Children

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam, in collaboration with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), hosted an outreach event on Saturday for the upcoming National Space Day on August 23. About 2,800 children from 40 schools attended the event that was aimed at enhancing public and student interest in space science, particularly focusing on Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission.

NRSC director Dr Prakash Chauhan and assistant commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan G. Krishnaveni attended the event which featured competitions, including slogans on space exploration, speeches on the role of space technology in daily life, and paintings imagining life on the moon. Cultural programmes included dances and songs themed around space missions.

Dr Chauhan highlighted the everyday applications of space technology, such as satellite navigation, ATM functions, weather forecasting, and cyclone prediction. He encouraged students to pursue their goals without fearing failure.

School children were shown a 3D moon model, satellite models, and the latest remote sensing technology in an exhibition at the venue. National Space day commemorates the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission of landing on the moon.