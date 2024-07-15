Hyderabad: Popular Elephant Rupavati to Grace Muharram and Bonalu Processions

Hyderabad: After a day-long uncertainty, amidst concerns of possible physical ailments, the elephant Rupavati was declared fully fit and released by the Karnataka DFO. Leaders from major political parties had also intervened in the matter and sought its release.

Having reached Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, the popular tusker, currently housed at Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Office in Darulshifa, will participate in both Muharram and bonalu processions.

A trial procession will be taken out on Monday for Muharram. After July 17, the 10th of Muharram, the elephant will be used during bonalu festivities.

On Friday, the ministry of environment and forest had temporarily halted its transportation from Karnataka after receiving complaints from PETA that it was not physically fit enough for the two ensuing functions. She was reported to have vision impairment and arthritis. Approval for her transportation was given on Saturday after a thorough veterinary check-up.

Former Telangana spokesperson of BJP Mir Firasath Ali Baqri is said to have intervened in the matter along with minister for forest and environment Konda Surekha. AIMIM chief Assaddudin Owaisi is also said to have put in a word for the elephant to be transported to Hyderabad.

"We are thankful to the Union government and the state governments of Telangana and Karnataka for getting it all done peacefully," said Baqri.