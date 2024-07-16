Hyderabad: Man Dies in Hit-and-run Case

Hyderabad: A man was hit by a car while he was crossing a road in Medchal on Sunday evening. He died while undergoing treatment for injurieas at a hospital on Monday morning. The car driver fled the scene after the accident, police said. The deceased has been identified as Giri, hailing from Medchal.

Pocharam IT corridor police, who are investigating the case, said that the accused was still at large. “It was a hit-and-run case. We are reviewing CCTV footage in detail and it looks like the victim was busy with his cellphone,” said inspector B. Raju.

The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.