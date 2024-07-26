Hyderabad: Banjara Hills on Thursday arrested one Sahil Khan, 40, for rape and extortion and seized a high-end watch and keys to a car from his possession. His wife Sehar Khan is said to be the co-conspirator.

Police said Sahil Khan had a relationship with the victim, whom he met in 2018, and took her private pictures. He used these pictures to blackmail her for money, gold and high-end phones. Sahil Khan’s associates separately extorted the victim for `4 lakh.

Sehar Khan and Sahil’s associates Majid and Abu are absconding, police said.

Madhapur Task Force Bust Rave Party, 20 Held

Hyderabad: The Madhapur excise special task force police arrested 20 persons, including six women, in a rave party at a service apartment at Cloud 9 Homes on Wednesday night. The party was allegedly organised to celebrate the birthday of one Nagaraju Yadav, a real estate businessman of Begumpet.

Authorities seized foreign liquor, 1 gram of cocaine, 2 grams of MDMA, and 0.68 grams of OG kush which were reportedly brought from Goa, said excise department joint commissioner Khureshi.

One of the suspects, Nithin, allegedly brought drugs from Goa, while his relative Sai Kumar brought foreign liquor from Dubai. Two suspects tested positive for drugs.