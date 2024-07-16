Hyderabad: Lift Snaps from 9th Floor, 1 Dead

Hyderabad: One person died and two people were critically injured at Aditya Fortune Heights, an under-construction multi-storey building, when a lift cable snapped during operations on Monday afternoon.

The mishap occurred on the ninth floor of the building, where employees and workers were using temporary lifts installed by the construction company as part of ongoing construction activities.

According to police reports, the lift cable suddenly broke, causing the lift to plummet. Sadly, Uppala Laxmi Nagaryana lost his life in the incident, while Arbaz and Saddam Hussain sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

In response to the incident, authorities have cordoned off the accident site as a precautionary measure and transferred the deceased's body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

However, officials from the construction company have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a petitioner has alleged negligence on the part of Fortune Heights authorities, claiming inadequate safety measures were provided for workers. The petitioner has urged concerned authorities to take swift action in response to the tragic incident.

Investigations into the circumstances leading to the lift cable failure are going on as authorities strive to ascertain accountability and prevent such incidents in the future.