Hyderabad: KTR, Harish Accuse CM Revanth of Ignoring Youth

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday flayed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for what he alleged ignoring the cause of unemployed youth including activist Motilal and other students. He sought a white paper on jobs, notifications and job calendar in Telangana.

Accusing the Chief Minister of benefitting from the plight of students in Ashoknagar, Rama Rao said, “The very youth who brought you to power are now questioning you. You have not issued a single notification in past eight months. Explain how you will issue notifications for 2,00,000 jobs in next four months. We will fight alongside students and the unemployed. This issue affects millions of youth and the CM should take decisions without ego and stop speaking with arrogance and apologise for his remarks.”

The BRS leader urged the Chief Minister to favourably consider the demands for increasing the ratio of Group 1 Mains from 1:50 to 1:100, increase in Groups 2 and 3 posts and announce a mega DSC.

He recalled that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy had in October-November 2023 incited the youth with reckless comments and false promises of notifications and jobs.

He pointed out that students in Ashoknagar, Dilsukhnagar, and universities across the state are questioning the promises by the Congress.

“Both Rahul and Revanth have got jobs but the youth remain unemployed,” he noted.

Earlier, taking to X (Twitter), Rama Rao claimed credit for the fall in farmer suicides in the state, “Telangana region was one of the most drought prone areas where neglect by previous governments resulted in agriculture distress and massive farmer suicides before 2014.”

Releasing a book on the travails of Gulf workers, he recalled that earlier, there were migrations from Palamuru district, but now the state is witnessing a reverse migration, he claimed.