Hyderabad Gets an unprecedented Rs.10,000 Crore for Integrated Growth

Hyderabad: For the first time since the formation of Telangana, the state government has proposed spending Rs.10,000 crore on the integrated growth of Hyderabad. The previous BRS regime had ignored multiple requests for assistance made by urban local bodies and government bodies that take care of operations and maintenance (O&M) in the city. They were compelled to raise bonds and avail rupee term loans (RTLs) to survive.

Rather than merely allocating funds for infrastructure development, and to give priority to develop amenities on par with it, the state government has allocated adequate funds to departments that take care of operations and maintenance (O&M) of civic works, including sewage networks.

To aid these institutes in an effective manner and ensure better services, the state government has proposed Rs.3,065 crore to GHMC, Rs.500 crore to HMDA and Rs.3,385 crore to HMWS&SB in this Budget.

In addition to this, Rs.200 crore has been allocated to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), a unified agency for disaster management and enforcement in the Telangana core urban region (TCUR). The TCUR comprises GHMC and all urban and rural local bodies up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which, incidentally, has been allocated Rs.200 crore.

Public transport has also got a major push with the state government budget promising improved connectivity on all four sides of the city, instead of refraining itself to the western part as was done by the BRS government.

While Rs.100 crore were allotted for extension of metro till RGIA, another Rs.500 crore was allocated for Hyderabad metro rail. Giving significant priority to development of the Old City, `500 crore has been allocated for extension of the metro to the Old City and Rs.50 crore for the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS).

In an attempt to bring Musi River on the global map, Rs. 1,500 crore was allocated for the Musi Riverfront project.

Further improving connectivity to the city from its neighbouring districts, an amount of Rs.1,525 crore has been proposed for Regional Ring Road (RRR). The region between ORR and RRR will attract industries, services and transport parks.

Following the budget allocation by the state government, senior bureaucrats from MA&UD department recalled how a former minister upbraided them when they sought financial assistance. “In the earlier government, a minister schooled us stating that a corporation needs to generate its own and meet its needs when we sought funds,” he said.