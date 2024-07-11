Hyderabad: Engineers Take Stock of Challenges Ahead of Metro Corridors

Hyderabad: A team of Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) engineers and GC (SYSTRA) engineering experts on Wednesday continued their inspection of the Miyapur-Patancheru, LB nagar-Hayathnagar metro phase-II corridors, and the Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line which are on the National Highways.

The officials held a meeting to address the engineering challenges in these routes due to the presence of existing flyovers and those that are under construction.

The team headed by Metro MD N.V.S. Reddy included senior officials Ganapathi Reddy, P. Dharma Reddy and B. Anand Mohan, and senior engineers.

HAML officials said that the seven-km LB nagar-Hayathnagar Metro phase-II corridor will be an extension of the existing viaduct at LB nagar junction between the two existing flyovers.

As regards the Miyapur-Patancheru Metro corridor (around 13 km), the metro viaduct is proposed to be built in the central median of NH except at the BHEL junction. As a 1.2 km flyover is proposed at Gangaram (Madinaguda area), engineers from HAML and NH will explore the feasibility of jointly constructing a double-decker flyover-cum-viaduct for this length, in view of the relatively narrow stretch and presence of underground/overhead utilities on either side of the road and a big religious structure on the right side.

The five-km Mailardevpally and New High Court spur line, which takes off at Mailardevpally junction from Nagole-LB nagar-Shamshabad airport corridor, the metro alignment will initially be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then be taken to the agriculture university side at a suitable location.