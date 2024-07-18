Hyderabad: Cybercrime Police Recover Rs.28 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police said they had prevented fraudulent transactions and recovered Rs.28 lakh that was filched by fraudsters from victims in the city.

In the first case, on July 16, a victim approached the cybercrime NCRP police after losing Rs.2 lakh from his bank account due to a KYC fraud. The team immediately registered the online complaint in the NCRP portal and informed the bank. The bank responded blocked the fraudster’s transaction for Rs.1.75 lakh.

In the second case, the team prevented the transaction of Rs.5.9 lakh. In this case, the victim lost the money from his bank account after he was tricked by the fraudsters, who posed as TRAI officials and Mumbai police.

In the third case, the cybercrime police stopped the fraudulent transaction of Rs.20.08 lakh from a victim’s bank account. The cybercrime team could save money by immediately registering the complaint on the NCRP portal and escalating the issue with ICICI Bank.